Local Senior living facility gets upgrades

The privately-owned facility is adding 45 apartment-style units that will be under one roof with separate amenities just a stone’s throw away from the rehabilitation center.

There are also plans in the works to add on an independent living community behind the assisted living facility in the near future.

“Our goal is to make it all one campus,” said Heather Sadler, marketing director for Pavilion.

Assisted living units will be comprised of living amenities such as a kitchenette, screened in porch and private bathroom. The facility will include housekeeping services, a fitness center, courtyards, a beautician and barber, along with other services. Assisted living means help with daily living activities such as grooming, bathing and dressing. Transport must be possible independently or with one person to assist.

The assisted living center will also include a memory care program in a separate wing to care for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other memory related conditions.

The rehabilitation center, which has been open since 2009, is locally owned by the Bone family.

Recently, the rehabilitation center at Pavilion opened a physical therapy room with equipment to help with orthopedic, cardiac, joint and strength rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation and long term care facility in Lebanon hopes to cut the ribbon on the assisted living addition by the summer.