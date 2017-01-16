Muddy Waters Bluegrass Band to perform at Granville Winterfest

Bluegrass Winterfest is a series of winter bluegrass concerts each Saturday night during January and February. Muddy Waters has become one of the lead bands that performs at Sutton Ole Time Music Hour.

Sutton Ole Time Music Hour is now broadcast each week in every state in the United States and every country in the world. The weekly bluegrass dinner show has dinner served at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with a warm-up show at 6 p.m. and live radio taping at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served by Timberloft Restaurant at Gordonsville with reservations required by calling 931-653-4151.

Other bands to perform at Bluegrass Winterfest are Valley Grass Express on Jan. 28, Craig Morris and King Cotton on Feb. 4, Bluegrass Solutions on Feb. 11, Andy Todd and Friends on Feb. 18 and Travis Alltop and Friends on Feb. 25.

The weekly bluegrass show is sponsored each week by Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home in Gainesboro, Rockie Williams Premier Dodge Chrysler, Jeep in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, Wilson Bank & Trust, Advanced Propane, South Carthage Sav-Way in Carthage, D.T. McCall & Sons, Home Depot, Cumberland Auto Center in Cookeville, Tennessee Arts Commission and Tennessee Department of Tourism.

For more information, visit granvilletn.com.