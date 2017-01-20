Country Living Fair to return, announces upcoming dates

The Country Living Fair will be April 21-23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center and James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

The Country Living Fair brings the magazine’s content to life and gives readers access to a unique shopping experience. The fair will feature more than 200 vendors from more than 25 states and is expected to draw more than 20,000 visitors from across the country.

Vendors will include antiques sellers, food purveyors, artists, furniture makers, crafters and more. Guests will also have a chance to meet Country Living editors and their special guests, attend cooking, crafting, and DIY demonstrations, book signings, sample locally sourced, artisanal food and shop the Country Living General Store.

The 2017 Country Living Fairs are produced by Stella Show Management Company. For tickets and additional information, including a list of vendors and discounted hotel rates, contact Stella Show Management Co. at 1-866-500-FAIR or www.stellashows.com. For additional details, visit www.countryliving.com/fair.

Attendees will be able to engage with Country Living at the fair by using the hashtag #CLFair and share their favorite finds using the hashtag #CLFairFinds.

Additionally, new for the 2017 Country Living Fairs are make-and-take workshops, sponsored by Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores. The fair will team up with inspirational makers with Jo-Ann to create a curated selection of workshops at the fair this year. Attendees can pre-register and choose from a wide breadth of make-and-take workshops for a nominal fee, and take home a treasure they’ve only dreamed of making. The workshops will help to spur creativity and teach attendees how they can turn inspiration to reality. Stay tuned to stellashows.com for details and registration information as it becomes available.

One-day admission is $13 in advance and $16 at the door, and three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $20 at the door;

An early bird three-day weekend pass is available for $40 and grants early admission Friday and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Children 16 and younger will be admitted for free.

Country Living is a shelter-lifestyle magazine focusing on a variety of topics, including decorating, antiques, cooking, travel, remodeling and gardening. In addition to its U.S. flagship, Country Living publishes a United Kingdom edition. Country Living is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, one of the nation’s largest diversified media and information companies with interests in magazines, newspapers, digital media, business media and television. Hearst Magazines is a unit of Hearst, one of the nation’s largest diversified media and information companies. With 21 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the leading publisher of monthly magazines in terms of total paid circulation, reaching 78 million readers and 54 million site visitors each month, with a social media following of 115.5 million.