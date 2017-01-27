Mardi Gras for a purpose

The second annual Mardi Gras at the Capitol event is slated for Feb. 4 and promises to be a night of music, food and memories.

But the most important thing about Mardi Gras at the Capitol is that 100 percent of the proceeds will stay local to help Sherry’s Run meet the needs of neighbors who are battling cancer.

The event will again take place at the historic Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with a New Orleans-inspired menu that will include a special treat donated by the Tennessee Cheesecake. It will also feature the Blues Brokers live on stage. There will also be a cash bar, live and silent auctions and a photo booth – a new addition.

The live auction will include an ExMark Quest riding lawnmower donated by Absolute Kubota; a Big Green Egg donated by Roy Vaden Pools; and a one-week vacation package for Los Cabos, Mexico donated by Larry and Kristine Powell. Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on several silent auction items, including his-and-hers watches from the Jewelers. A featured item will be a bracelet worn by Prince during his Sign O’ The Times tour.

The Mardi Gras event evolved from the former Low Country Boil, which began years ago with a group of people known as the Shamrock Society. Just a group of Wilson County friends who had seen the effects cancer had on their loved ones, the group wanted to do something to relieve some of that for other people. Since they started, the group has raised more than $600,000 for cancer support with more than half of that going to Sherry’s Run.

“The vision of this group shows just what Sherry’s Run is all about. This community takes care of its own in an inspiring way, and we are just so thankful to be a part of that,” said Tonyia Stockton, Sherry’s Run board chair.

At the event, patrons will have the opportunity to hear from some of the patients Sherry’s Run has touched and how support can change lives and give hope. Tickets are still available, but they are selling fast. Tickets are $50 each and available at

Mo’Cara, G.G.’s Jewelry & Gifts or the Sherry’s Run office. There are also a limited number of VIP tables available. Call 615-449-2088 or 615-925-2592 to purchase tickets or get more information about VIP tables.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.