Best of Sutton Ole Time Music Hour to appear on television

The four-part series was shot live in the T.B. Sutton General Store in Granville with the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band featured Feb. 2,

John Tomlin and Co. featured Feb. 9, the Rigney Family featured Feb. 23 and Code of the Hills featured March 2. The four programs will air again three more times throughout 2017.

The program will also air on the Tennessee Channel at a later date to be announced. WCTE is channel 22 via antenna and Dish and Direct TV. Local cable companies may vary, so people can call their cable company if they are not familiar with the station on their network.

“We love being able to exploit venues from our Upper Cumberland Region and are thrilled to be a part of bringing the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour Bluegrass Show from Granville to our viewers,” said Celeste Flatt Bennett, account manager for WCTE TV.

The taping was made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Tourism’s Soundtrack of America – Made in Tennessee.

The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour began in April 2008 and has taken place each Saturday night since that time with a family style dinner at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with music beginning at 6 p.m. and live taping at 7 p.m.

Chris Neeley, technical support manager for Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, said the show airs each week on 45 radio and online stations with listeners in all 50 states and 153 countries around the world. Sam Stout, creator of the show, said the show brings the best in bluegrass and old-time music each week.

“Since 2008, we have archived and preserved more than 450 live performances,” Stout said.

The 1880 Sutton General Store was chosen by Country Living magazine as one of the 13 most charming general stores in America.

Each week, reservations may be made for the show by calling 931-653-4151 with up to 50 seated at each dinner seating. The weekly show is made possible by Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home, Gainesboro, Rockie Williams Premier Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram in Lebanon, Wilson Bank & Trust and Lebanon, Cumberland Auto Center in Cookeville, Advanced Propane Inc. in Cookeville, South Carthage Sav-Way in Carthage, D.T. McCall & Sons, Home Depot in Lebanon and the Tennessee Arts Commission.

For more information, visit granvilletn.com.