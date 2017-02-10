Mardi Gras raises $45K for Sherry’s Run

Alisa Van Dyke with Sherry’s Run said the $45,000 raised is a slight dip from last year, but would help the organization serve several cancer patients.

“This year’s event was immensely successful. The money raised will help quite a few patients,” Van Dyke said.

Sherry’s Run assists cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

Van Dyke said the photo booth and silent auction garnered much attention, participation and praise, while the event’s live auction likely saw its biggest success ever.

The live auction featured an ExMark Quest riding lawnmower donated by Absolute Kubota; a Big Green Egg donated by Roy Vaden Pools; and a one-week vacation package for Los Cabos, Mexico donated by Larry and Kristine Powell.

A bracelet worn by Prince during his Sign O’ The Times tour was the featured item of the silent auction, which also included his-and-hers watches from the Jewelers and other items.

“The Blues Brokers were also a lot of fun as usual,” said Van Dyke, who said although the group has not set a date for next year, they hope to make it an annual event.

“I think it helps that it’s open to everybody. It’s a really fun event and something that people love to be a part of,” she said.

The Mardi Gras at the Capitol is formerly known as the Low Country Boil, which was started years ago by the Shamrock Society, which is a group of Wilson County friends who had seen the effects cancer had on their loved ones and wanted to make a difference. Since they started, the group has raised more than $600,000 for cancer support with more than half of that going to Sherry’s Run.