Gibbs Pharmacy holds business Easter egg hunt

Gibbs Pharmacy staff hid seven eggs at different businesses, including the pharmacy. The hunt started at 9 a.m. when the group began to post hints and clues about the eggs’ locations to its Facebook and Instagram social media pages. Additional clues were posted every 15-30 minutes throughout the day.

Once a person found one of the eggs, they took the slip of paper inside the egg, along with the prize voucher from the business, to the pharmacy to receive the prize.

“We really want to get more active in the community,” said Gibbs marketing specialist Brittany Gann, who said the idea for the hunt came from pharmacist Andrew Byrd. “It’s neat for people to come in here and ask us about it, while we’re cheering for them to go out and find the egg.”

Prizes included a lantern donated Lifetime Hearing, a Cracker Barrel gift card, Longhorn Steakhouse gift card, Gibbs Pharmacy T-shirt, Baskin Robbins gift card, Dairy Queen coupons, J. Clayborn’s spice cake, UEC Roxy movie passes and Stroud’s Barbecue and POSH gift certificates.

Eggs were hidden in Stroud’s, POSH, Dairy Queen, J. Clayborn’s, Gibbs Pharmacy, Baskin Robbins and Painturo’s Pizza.

“We wanted to work with local businesses and keep it within the Lebanon family,” Gann said.

All eggs were found by noon. Winners included: Jaley, Finn Huff, Abby and Kaleb Stem, Hannah Hill and Deborah Woodard.

“We were very shocked and excited at the amount of people we had calling the pharmacy and commenting on our Facebook and Instagram posts about the eggs. At one point this morning, we had people calling and people inside looking for the egg. Overall, this event was a huge success,” Gann said.