Lebanon Breakfast Rotary welcomes new members

Membership committee chair Kevin Owen said the club is excited to have so many new members to join the fellowship of Rotary, which is committed to Service Above Self.

Cooper is director of the Wilson Emergency Management Agency. Mathis is a sales associate with Ryan Roofing. Collier is a client service advisor with Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Oliver is the co-owner operator of two Zaxby’s locations.

“With these new additions to our club, we’ve achieved a record-high membership of 82 individuals, all committed to making a positive difference in our community,” said Owen.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit rotary.org.