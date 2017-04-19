Shine the Light to feature fun, history in the making

The event will take place April 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cumberland University in Lebanon.

Children can enjoy inflatables, face painting and a special kid’s area. There will be food, music and vendors. For pet lovers, Bruin the therapy dog will make an appearance. And it’s all free of charge. Dairy Queen will offer a chance to win free lunch twice a month for a year.

The Keith Edmonds Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect, is the group behind the inaugural Shine the Light. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the foundation seeks to increase public awareness of the ever-present issue of child abuse.

Although Shine the Light is focused on a day of family fun, information will be available on the signs of child abuse, what to do if someone suspects child abuse and a phone number for the child abuse hotline.

Wilson County schools will compete for the first Joshua Osborne Award. The school with the most students in attendance will be awarded the special honor, named in memory the victim of one of Wilson County’s worst cases of child abuse.

The national symbol of child abuse is the pinwheel, and it will be featured in the highlight of the day when a giant human pinwheel will be formed and an aerial photo taken. This has never been done before. Congresswoman Diane Black will be present and will speak as the pinwheel is completed.

For more information on the Shine the Light event, visit keithedmondsfoundation.org.