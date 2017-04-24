Moss remembered with celebration service

Moss, 68, died last week and Monday’s celebration featured reflections from friends, songs, prayer and a final ride for moss through the Wilson County Ag Center. He was well known for his work with the Wilson County Fair and his business, Moss’ Florist and Garden Center.

Moss graduated Mt. Juliet High School in 1966, where he served as state FFA president the same year. He attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science.

Joe Elliott, his Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity brother, shared stories from his time in Knoxville and their time since their collegiate days.

Elliott called Moss a gentleman who was more mature than a majority of his peers, including some of his professors. Moss was inducted into the Alpha Gamma Rho National Hall of Fame in 2016 and became only the second Tennessean to receive the honor.

Moss crossed the county divide line in 1970 and became the Lebanon High School vocational-agriculture teacher, which is something his peers said would be one his strongest traits – county unity.

Moss showed his first beef heifer at the Wilson County Fair when he was 10 years old. The show would mark the beginning of his commitment and love for the Wilson County Fair.

Moss was among a group of people who were instrumental in moving the Wilson County Fair to the James E. Ward Ag Center in 1973. Wilson County Promotions formed four years later with Moss as the executive committee president.

“He had a strong belief that a county fair needed to mirror the county. He wanted to showcase the talents of Wilson County. He believed in always putting a smile on a fair attendee’s face no matter the age. No matter what the problem was, he looked at it as an opportunity. He always had time for everyone,” said Randall Clemons, of Wilson County Promotions.

Clemons said a symbol of Moss’ ability to relate to people and commitment to the fair was his ability to recruit more than 300 volunteers for the event every summer.

“As we look at his leadership, passion and vision, one thing that stands out was his commitment to the Wilson County Fair. For the last 38 years – and I believe Brenda can attest to this – there hasn’t been a day, except when he was too ill, that Hale Moss had not worked during that day for the Wilson County Fair. He has shown what vision, passion and commitment can do when they come together,” Clemons said.

Bro. Chuck Groover officiated the celebration and said Wilson County was blessed to have been a recipient of God’s blessing of Moss in the community.

“The one thing that Hale determined to do with his life was to remain where he was planted. He allowed his life to blossom before us and he allowed God to direct him and guide him in all things,” Groover said.

The ceremony ended with Moss taking a final stroll through the Wilson County Fairgrounds in a mule drawn hearse and a dove released in his honor.