Pets of the Week

“To be, or not to be: that is the question.” Well Hamlet says, “to be happy, I must be the only fur baby.” He doesn’t really trust other dogs, so he’d rather they not be around. That being said, this good-looking young man is such a sweet boy, and he really enjoys being around people. One look at his cute little face and no one will be able to resist. Hamlet is neutered, micro-chipped, current on vaccinations and has received a dental treatment.

Hamlet doesn’t always show well because all the other dogs upset him, but if someone will give him a chance and welcome him in a home for a sleepover, volunteers think they will find out what a wonderful little guy he is. Come meet Hamlet and talk to the staff about his reduced adoption fee thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

The luck of the Irish was with this group of felines that came to New Leash on Life from a possible hoarding situation around St. Patrick’s Day. One of the lucky 13 is Devany, a 4-year-old grey-and-white domestic shorthair that weighs a little more than 10 pounds. She is a sweet little girl that starts out shy but comes around quickly and loves to get attention. This sweet young lady is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and vaccinated. Anyone can come meet Devany and adopt her for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Hamlet, Devany and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, so Reesie probably got her name because she’s sweet and colored like chocolate and peanut butter. This 6-month-old happy girl is a boxer-mountain cur mix that knows how to have fun. She plays well with other dogs, tries to get the slug office cats to play but does not bother them if they ignore her. She is current on shots and will be spayed for adoption. She can “sit” and “give paw” so volunteers know she’s smart and cute. For information on Reesie, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, meet Barney with his most stinkin’ cute face on. Barney is a lhaso apso about 2 years old. He came to Country K-9 Rescue extremely matted and dirty – but a good groom later and he’s got his “cute” groove back. He is neutered, current on shots, heartworm negative and good with other dogs. He can be a bit shy when first meeting someone but warms up quickly. Barney needs some help with his housetraining skills, but he walks well on a leash, so this should help with his training. For information on Barney, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s almost kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Beaufort is a cute, young pit bull around 6-8 months old. He was found in Mt. Juliet by a concerned citizen and brought to the shelter. He is easy going and loves to play with squeaky toys. His good nature and young heart ensures he will make a great family pet. He hasn’t met a person he doesn’t like and he gets along well with other dogs. However, he doesn’t care for cats. He is up to date on his vaccinations, but will need to be neutered before going to a forever home. He will also require a special bully breed application. Please come see this sweet little brown-and-white boy who is ready to have a loving place to call home.

Please call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Beaufort or come during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.