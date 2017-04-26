Pet event upcoming at The Hermitage

The Hermitage will open its lawns to canines and community to enjoy together.

Pets and friends can spend the morning listening to musical performances as they explore the historic grounds, visit animal- and people-friendly booths and enjoy offerings from local food trucks. Booth vendors will be handing out treats, pet merchandise and information on different veterinarian offices and pet products. There will be an adoption area for soon-to-be dog owners, a Bark Park play area for dogs and the Kids’ Corner for children.

In the afternoon, there will be an educational talk given by Officer J.J. Wegner from Williamson County Animal Control about improving animal welfare. To close the event, attendees will have the opportunity to go on a guided hike of The Hermitage grounds. Space will be limited on the hike. Sponsored giveaways of baskets with various pet items will be distributed throughout the day.

Dog’s Day will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission for the event is $5 per person and free for dogs and children 5 and younger. All proceeds from the event will benefit Tails of the Trail and Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, both nonprofit organizations.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, visit thehermitage.com/event/dogs-day-hermitage.