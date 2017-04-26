‘Toast’ wine festival to be held Saturday

The event, sponsored by the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, will take place Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. The event was previously at Nashville Shores.

Tickets are $30 and group tickets for 20 or more people are $15 and are available online or at the Mt. Juliet Chamber office. Non-tasting tickets are available for $15 at the gate.

Advance ticket holders will receive a complimentary souvenir wine glass, access to wine and food experience seminars, artisans, gourmet food tastings and express entry to the event.

Photo identification is required for entry, and no coolers or outside food or drinks are allowed.

Wineries will include Amber Falls Winery & Cellars, Arrington Vineyards, Beachaven Winery, Beans Creek Winery, Cade's Cove Cellars, Cellar 53 Winery & Vineyards, DelMonaco Winery, Goodwater Vineyards, Grinder’s Switch Winery, Highland Manor, Hillside Winery, Holly Ridge Winery, Keg Springs Winery, Mill Bridge Winery, Mountain Valley Winery, Natchez Hills Winery, Northfield Vineyard, Paris Winery, Pickers Creek Winery, Seven Springs Winery, Sugarland Cellars Winery, Sumner Crest Winery and Wyile Cider.

Specialty foods include: Nashville Zi Olive, Southern Jerky Co., Willa’s Shortbread, Tennessee Gourmet, Ousley Ouch Salsa, Divine Art Toffee & Café, Tennessee Twang Wing Sauce, Walker Creek Confections, Lisa’s Kettle Corn, Lost River Creamery and Granny Kim’s Breads & Things.

Seminars will include Everything’s Just Peachy at 1 p.m., Blackberry Summer at 2 p.m. and Unusual Whites at 3 p.m.

Everything’s Peachy will cover wines with peaches, while Blackberry Summer will cover blackberry wines. Unusual Whites will discuss lightly colored, aromatic wines.

Seminars last about 20 minutes.

The Music City Star will also offer a train ride to the festival.

The train will depart from Nashville at noon and return to Music City, leaving the Expo Center at 5:15 p.m., offering riders plenty of time to enjoy the festivities while enjoying a safe ride home. The proceeds from the train ride will also directly support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Music City Star will depart Riverfront Station at noon, arrive at the Donelson station at 12:11 p.m., the Hermitage stop at 12:24 p.m., the Mt. Juliet station at 12:33 p.m., the Martha stop at 12:43 p.m. and at Lebanon Station at 1 p.m. The return train will leave Lebanon at 5:15 p.m. and stop at all those stations on the way back to Riverfront. The train is scheduled to arrive back at Riverfront at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online through the RTA website or at ticketsnashville.com.

For more information on the festival, visit atoasttotennessee.com.