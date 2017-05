Rotarians support Rehab 23

Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club President Kevin Ethridge (center) presents a check for $2,500 to Rehab 23 of Wilson County. Rehab 23 is an all-volunteer organization that provides support to first responders at the scene of an emergency. Rehab 23 sets up a mobile unit at the site and offers cooling, warming, food, water and electrolyte replacement, as well as rest-and-recovery areas.