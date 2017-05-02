Car show to feature family fun

This year’s event will feature 53 classifications of cars for public viewing, plus other activities for the entire family, including music, food trucks, inflatables for children and an auto-related merchandise market.

Organizers added some extra touches related in honor of the bank’s 30th anniversary, as well. Beginning at 10 a.m., the first 30 guests will receive a prize grab bag. Giveaway drawings will take place throughout the day, and the winners will be eligible for a grand prize, a free trip for two to be given away later in the year.

Event admission is free. Car show registration will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. The branch is at 1476 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

For information about the car show, contact Glenn Edwards at 615-444-7315 or Marc Humes at 615-308-0586.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.