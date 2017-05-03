Schools to take part in litter challenge

Participating schools will go head to head to compete for prize money for their school to use toward beautification and environmental projects. Students, parents and teachers will report to their school beginning at 8 a.m. to register, head out into the community to pick up garbage and report back to the school by noon.

Winning schools are based on participation, and there are three cash prizes up for grabs. The school with the most people registered to pick up trash will receive $2,000, second place is worth $1,500 and third place is worth $1,000. Individual participants also have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a canoe.

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District are invited to participate in the event, which is sponsored by local stormwater departments, including Wilson County Stormwater, City of Lebanon Stormwater, City of Lebanon Beautification Commission and City of Mt. Juliet Stormwater.

“Our goal is to help people get fired up about keeping their communities clean,” said Liana Dranes, stormwater coordinator for Lebanon.

Rain gardens, butterfly gardens and special water bottle refill fountains are some things the prize money was used for in previous years.

Participants are invited to come to Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon at 1 p.m. at pavilion one by the castle for the presentation of big checks to winners and a drawing for a canoe. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

Schools signed up so far include Byards Dowdy Elementary School, Castle Heights Elementary School, Coles Ferry Elementary School, Rutland Elementary School, Carroll-Oakland School, Lakeview Elementary School, Sam Houston Elementary School, Winfree Bryant Middle School and Walter J. Baird Middle School.