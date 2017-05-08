Heritage Day upcoming in Historic Granville

The event has become one of Middle Tennessee’s largest annual festivals and known for its Antique Car and Tractor Show, Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival, parade, craftsmen, crafts, children’s events and a memorial service. This year’s festival will feature a 1915 Model T Ford that has Granville history. Bruce Carter recently bought a 1915 Model T Ford exactly like one owned by his father, J.N. Carter, of Granville. The car had a unique story as it was first owned by T.B. Sutton, owner of the Sutton General Store. It was Sutton’s first automobile, and he owned it for many years with it always on the streets of Granville. After J.N. Carter bought it, the car was a used in Granville for many special functions such as the 1954 Dr. L.M. Freeman Parade. The 1915 automobile will again lead the parade May 27 at 2 p.m. Heritage Day will feature an antique car show with 53 classes of competition and is one of Middle Tennessee’s largest antique shows.

This year’s Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival will have a new feature as it offers the Grand Champion Fiddle Competition with the winner to play center stage at the Birthplace of Country Music during a Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Night at the Ryman Auditorium.

The bluegrass festival will also honor Granville native Eldon Burgess who is a noted fiddle player. The festival will also feature some of the best bluegrass bands in Middle Tennessee.

Historic Granville will also feature the ongoing Tennessee State Museum exhibit, “Slaves and Slave Holders of Wessyngton Plantation,” at the Granville Museum, which will be in Granville through May 31. Granville is celebrating the 1940s during 2017 with Memories of the 1940s at Granville Museum, World War II Maneuvers: They Came as Strangers and Left as Friends at the 1880 Sutton Historic Home and 1940s automobiles at the Antique Car Museum. Historic Granville is open each week from Wednesday through Friday from noon until 3 p.m. and Saturdays noon until 5 p.m. with Sutton General Store opening at 10 a.m. each day to serve lunch. For more information on Granville and the Heritage Day, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.