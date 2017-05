Larry Estes found his ability to be ambulatory with safety beginning to take toll on his quality of life. Learning of this aging veteran and hero of hostile combat action with two Purple Hearts, Hudson took action as was his past desire.

Gathering lumber, his crew of employees and his how-to manual, built one of the longest ramps not easily found in Wilson County. The veterans thanked Hudson and his crew for his spirit of giving for the ramp, which was given for free to Estes.