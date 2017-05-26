Grits and Glitz Barn Sale upcoming at historic Granville

The vendors will be inside and outside in and around the barn, cabin and sheds.

The shopping extravaganza is a marketplace where about 50 unique vendors will sell their original creations, art, crafts, jewelry, handcrafted, homemade, rescued junk, repurposed, unique vintage apparel and more. Stroll the paths in Pioneer Village and the streets in the quaint historic town on Cordell Hull Lake. Enjoy the shopping, craft and art demonstrations, scenery, music, food, and fellowship at the two-day event.

Grits and Glitz will be June 9 from 1-7 p.m. and June 10 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will feature free parking. A one-day ticket is $5 or get a two-day pass for $8.

Call 931-653-4151 for more information. Follow on Facebook at Grits and Glits Barn Sale or visit granvilletn.com.