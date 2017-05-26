Second Harvest to have two Wilson County sites

The Department of Human Services administers the Summer Food Service Program under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the meal service.

Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

Watertown will have two locations for the program this summer at the Watertown Public Library and Watertown Elementary School.

The Watertown Public Library at 206 Public Square will welcome the program from May 31 until July 13 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with lunch from 11 a.m. until noon.

The location will be able to serve 25-45 children.

The Watertown Elementary School site will require enrollment in its summer program to participate.

The school at 751 W. Main St. will hold the program from June 6 until June 28, Mondays through Thursdays, with lunch from 10:30-11 a.m.

The location will be able to serve 45 children.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, organized in 1978, is a private nonprofit tax-exempt organization. Second Harvest’s mission is to feed hungry people and work to solve hunger issues in the community.

Second Harvest distributes food and other products to about 490 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee.