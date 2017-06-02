Committee continues park renovation work

The Don Fox Park advisory team, created earlier this year, will develop a master plan and make recommendations to Mayor Bernie Ash regarding the future renovations of Don Fox Park. The council approved up to $500,000 for renovations, repair, replacement and additions to the park’s infrastructure earlier this year.

Members include Alex Buhler, chairman David Hale, Lanny Jewell, Mark Lee and Sue Vanatta.

“We just want people to know we are aware the park needs some work. It’s in pretty good shape, but there are some things that have been neglected,” Ash said.

Hale said the park’s original architects recently visited the park to analyze the stockade playground’s state. He said one goal is to keep the castle frontage and renovate the rest of the playground.

“We, as a committee, want to keep the castle area up front just because it was a signature of this park,” Hale said. “We’re very interested in making sure that we keep some of the original look of it. This was an amazing undertaking 22 years ago,” Hale said.

Don Fox Community Park opened in May 1995. Hundreds of volunteers, including Cumberland University Kappa Sigma fraternity members and Lebanon High School athletes, worked for a week to complete the 200,000-square-feet stockade playground in the park.

Lee said between 400-500 volunteers worked daily on the playground.

“The other thing we are trying to do as a committee is accomplish as many things as we can with the amount of money the city has allotted. We hope – it’s not a guarantee – that once we get a price for the [playground] part of the project, which is our main focus, that there will be some additional funds left,” Hale said.

Hale said renovations would also focus on handicapped accessibility and visibility for guardians.

“I look forward to what we are able to do with the park to make it an amazing place for our people to enjoy the outdoors. I want to thank the mayor and city council for supporting me on this, as well as the staff,” said Councilor Joey Carmack, who brought the issue to the Lebanon City Council.

Hale said physical renovations are likely to start in the fall when playground traffic decreases.