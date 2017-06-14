Two local women join forces for common cause

Maria Griego and Jessica Sanders, Mt. Juliet High School and Middle Tennessee State University graduates, have more in common than where they went to school. Their families united after Sanders and her husband, Jeremy, had their firstborn child born with arthrogryposis.

The Sanders live in Lebanon where they have since they had a set of twins, one of whom also has the condition. Griego shares in having arthrogryposis herself since birth. She is married to Levi Griego, and they live in Fairview with their two children.

Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita is a rare orthopedic condition that happens statistically in every one in 3,000 live births. Rather than a diagnosis, it’s more of a description of low-muscle tone and stiff joints from birth. There are multiple forms of arthrogryposis, and its cause is largely unknown. The level of assistance with daily living varies by the individual. Some require assistance by walking with leg braces and walkers. Others need wheelchairs to increase mobility. Most individuals grow into successful, contributing members of a community.

Three years ago, Maria Griego and Jessica Sanders started a gathering in Charlie Daniels Park where families affected by AMC come together each spring for a picnic.

“It’s a blessing to be in the company of people who are facing similar challenges and celebrating milestones while meeting new faces each year,” Jessica Sanders said. “There have been adults and children who have never met anyone else with arthrogryposis. That alone, is the reason we do it each year. Community makes the unknown less scary.”

On June 30, Maria Griego and Jessica Sanders will come together again for a common purpose. To bring awareness to the orthopedic condition known as arthrogryposis, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s office approved lighting of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge blue in Nashville to honor those with arthrogryposis. Gov. Bill Haslam also declared June 30 as Arthrogryposis Awareness Day in Tennessee.

“Each person brings different strengths and weaknesses to the table,” Maria Griego said. “All people are valuable. Many people with arthrogryposis can do many things; it just might be in a different way.”

To learn more, visit amcsupport.org for further support, resources and information.