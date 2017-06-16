Prospect benefits from Eagle Scout project

Marrder inquired about completing an Eagle Scout project for the nonprofit, and although he knew the organization provided support services for individuals with disabilities, he could not predict the magnitude of effort, joy and fulfillment the project would ultimately bring to him.

After brainstorming ideas for the project, Marrder developed plans for a gazebo, complete with swings. With the help of scouts, various volunteers and several donors, Marrder recently completed his project for Prospect, which bolstered 229 volunteer hours total.

“Every day we have people who come to the day center for activities, services and volunteering, but we have very limited resources for outside activities,” said Prospect director of development Laura Swanson.

Marrder’s project not only fulfills an immediate need, but it also sets the stage for future outdoor activities, Swanson said.

Marrder’s Eagle Scout project is the culmination of his 10 years in scouting.

“I am overjoyed knowing my decade spent with the Boy Scouts of America has concluded in cheerful service to some of the world’s kindest people,” said Marrder. “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the success of this project, especially 5 Bravo Construction, Lebanon Distributing, Sherwin Williams, Hall Group Architecture, Lester Digital Reprographics, Fakes and Hooker Lumber, Elite Welding, Darrel Gilley Trucking, the leaders and scouts of Troop 293 and, of course, my ever-supportive parents.”

Swanson said the project was a welcome addition to the outdoor activities, and it has been a big hit with the individuals who visit Prospect. The swings are used almost daily, weather permitting. Angel, one of Prospect’s service recipients, said, “I think it’s cool.”

Marrder is a member of Boy Scout Troop 293, which meets at College Hills Church of Christ, and a 2017 graduate of Father Ryan High School. He plans to attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall.