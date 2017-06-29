Van given to former Brooks House resident

Gisma Ukalo received the vehicle from Perkins Motor Plex in Madison after she became connected with First Baptist Church of Lebanon through a Bible study session.

“We bring people in our center to see how we operate and a group of ladies from First Baptist Church women’s Bible study came one night during one of our meetings,” Reese said.

Reese said the group befriended Ukalo, a mother of three who came to the United States about five years ago with her husband. After a separation, Ukalo made her way to Brooks House, where she stayed for four months before the group helped her find a home in public housing.

“We want all of our ladies to join somebody’s church, so when they leave here, they have a strong support system and a community of people to help them along their journey,” Reese said.

Reese said the idea for the donation came from Lebanon native Christian Jennings. Jennings’ aunt, Jan, was one of the women who visited the facility with First Baptist Church.

“I’m so happy and thankful for this. I thank God for everything,” said Ukalo, who also thanked the personnel at Perkins Motor Plex.

“It goes to show how people still get blessed when they leave this place,” Reese said.