Middle Tennessee Electric donates $5K to High Hopes Development Center

“We are very grateful for the support of MTEMC members who participate in SharingChange,” said Gail Powell, executive director of High Hopes. “This grant for therapy scholarships allows children with special needs in our community to receive vital life-changing therapies that will help them do things like walk, talk, dress and feed themselves.”

High Hopes Development Center is a nonprofit started by five area families in 1984 that provides a pediatric therapy clinic with an on-site inclusive preschool in Williamson County. The therapy clinic provides more than 18,000 physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapies annually to more than 540 children with special needs in the community.

In 2017, SharingChange has donated more than $410,000 to 94 organizations across MTEMC’s four-county service area. The receiving organizations use the funds to assist MTEMC members and their families during their times of need.

Since 2003, Middle Tennessee Electric’s charitable organization has distributed more than $9 million to more than 580 organizations across the region.

For more information regarding SharingChange, visit sharingchange.org or call 615-494-1065.