Registration opens for 14th annual Sherry’s Run

Registration is now open for the 14th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk and help is needed to give hope to hundreds of families who will need assistance in the coming year.

Sherry’s Run relieves the financial burden of cancer patients who are hit with diagnosis, offers emotional support and hope. And there’s no excuse, because participants can run, walk or even sleep in during Sherry’s Run.

A few ways anyone can help include:

• Register at sherrysrun.org. Click on the register button at the top of the page to register online. Participants may also print a registration form from the website. There’s also a sleep-in registration option for those who can’t or don’t want to get out early on a Saturday morning.

• Form a team. Visit sherrysrun.org, click on the race and then click on teams for more information.

• Attend a spirit night. The Sherry’s Run office will be open July 25, Aug. 8, Aug. 22 and Sept. 5 from 4-6 p.m. for anyone who wants to register, form a team, make a donation, shop retail or pick up a green bow. It will be an opportunity to ask questions, and everyone who comes will be entered into a drawing for a free door prize.

• Invite others to join a team or invite those who are not available to participate be a sponsor. When a team is formed, several ways are given to invite friends and families to join in and support Sherry’s Run.

• Raise funds. Many teams and individuals find ways to make an even greater impact through bake sales, spirit nights, car washes, etc.

• Order a green bow and help paint the town green. Raise awareness by displaying green bows on a house, mailbox, car, business or church in August and September. Visit sherrysrun.org, click on the race and then click on paint your town green to print an order form and to get more information.

• Volunteer. Anyone who would like to volunteer may email volunteer@sherrysrun.org for more information.

The 14th annual Sherry’s Run is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.