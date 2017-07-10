Bluegrass competition winner to perform show at the Ryman

Bilbrey will perform at Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman Auditorium on July 13. Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman is a series featured Thursday nights from June 22 through July 27.

Each show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is preceded by WSM 650 AM’s free showcase, Pickin’ on the Plaza, that features regional bluegrass bands on the Ryman Plaza. Bilbrey will perform just after intermission and before Dailey & Vincent take the stage to perform the second half of the show.

Each summer for more than two decades, Ryman Auditorium has celebrated its distinction as the birthplace of bluegrass music with its signature Bluegrass Nights summer series. Tickets are currently available for the show at ryman.com.

Bilbrey is a well-known bluegrass performer with bluegrass bands in the Upper Cumberland. He is also one of the weekly announcers of the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour Bluegrass Dinner Show at Sutton General Store in Granville. For more information on the show, visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.