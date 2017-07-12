Hundreds attend Neon Bus party in the park

Beth Petty, Lebanon Special School District family resource center coordinator, said hundreds of families enjoyed the festivities, which included free food, books and music, as well as appearances from local emergency service agencies.

Petty said the group is thankful for the “hometown heroes” who sent members to help cook, vehicles that attendees could tour and a Lebanon fire truck to cool visitors off during the event.

"Our celebration was bigger and better thanks to our community partners. We thank them for the many services they provide to our students and their families." said Scott Benson, Lebanon schools director.

“I really want to thank TEAM NEON (LSSD’s child nutrition team),” said Petty, who said the crew does the daily work associated with the Neon Bus and summer program and they always have smiles on their faces.

The team leader is Angie Ballard, LSSD child nutrition program supervisor. Team members include: Pam McPeak, Alexandrea Mofield, Rhonda Richie, Nell Haynes, Christine Johnson, Carmen Holmes, Toni Buchanan, Shawnie Oberholtzer, Debbie Spencer and Lynne Jordan, bus driver.

Neon is the district’s first mobile bus cafe for its summer food program. The decommissioned bus was refurbished and fitted with a serving area and six tables with the ability to seat 24 people.

This year, the district’s summer food program greatly expanded. Starting week three, the district served 250-300 meals per day.

Petty said plans are underway for expansion of the program and very soon the community would hear about Phase Two of "The Neon.”