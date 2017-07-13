Lebanon student takes part in Nashville Pilot Camp

Clay Moscardelli, a 13-year-old student from Lebanon, was among the 20 campers who participated in the interactive flight training experience.

The interactive flight training experience included an introduction to the disciplines of aviation through science, technology, engineering and math in a classroom setting, and hands-on instruction and experience on FAA-certified flight simulators. The weeklong camp culminated in an opportunity to pilot a plane with an instructor.

“The goal of Nashville Pilot Camp is to introduce a new generation to the aviation industry and ignite an interest in them to be a part of it,” said Nashville Flight Training president Chris Erlanson. “We hope to inspire some of these students to embark on aviation careers. And, there’s no doubt that many of the campers who were with us this week have the potential to someday become airline captains, military pilots or astronauts.”

Nashville Pilot Camp followed the announcement of a Nashville Flight Training partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide to offer a bachelor of science degree in aeronautics while working to receive a pilot license. The unique partnership offers NFT students the opportunity to complete training as fully licensed and rated commercial pilots with the aviation-related university degree necessary for a commercial pilot career in the airline industry.

“As the aviation industry approaches a projected national pilot shortage, we’ll continue to do our part to attract a new generation of talent to an industry that needs them,” said Erlanson.

Established in 2010, Nashville Flight Training provides affordable flight instruction from award winning, FAA-certified instructors and offers state-of-the-art equipment. The flight training facility is based at the Nashville International Airport.