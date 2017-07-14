Fiddlers Grove brings local history to life

There will be shopping with vendors, hand-crafted items made in Tennessee, activities for children, music provided by local musicians and some of Lebanon’s local food trucks.

“We thought we needed something in Wilson County sort of like they have Uncle Dave Macon Days and different things in other cities. So we decided because Fiddlers Grove was named after Neddy Jacobs and his love for playing the fiddle, Neddy Jacobs Days would be an appropriate name,” said Gwen Scott who works at Fiddlers Grove.

The Neddy Jacobs Days event serves as one of two important fundraisers to support Fiddlers Grove. It funds the upkeep of the historical buildings.

The event started out with almost 32 vendors. There is a wide range of things being sold such as jewelry, numerous hand crafted items, game calls, dolls clothes and furniture.

People will be playing musical instruments and singing all throughout the event. Some of the artists include the Del Webb Pickers, Jeff Hallums and his band, the Slaving Sisters from Jamestown, Sugar Ridge, Bethany Harrison and other local artists.

“Wilson County is rich in local talent,” said Scott.

The Thorne family brought their angora goats to share with the event. They sheer them every year to make fiber and spin it into yarn. They do weave work and felting work that featured at Neddy Jacobs Days. There will also be demonstrations of sewing on antique equipment.

Along with the Thorne Family, Pat Ryan has dairy goats, but instead of using their coats he uses their milk. He makes homemade goats milk soap.

“We milk the goats in the morning and make soap in the afternoon,” Ryan said.

Demonstrations of various kinds are present at the event. Native American Indians demonstrate old, antique musical instruments from the Native American era. Homemade game calls of all kinds for many different animals are made by Gerald’s Custom Game Calls and will be showcased in Fiddlers Grove. There is a kids corner where children can make corn husk dolls and other crafts, and the Fiddlers Grove’s blacksmith shop will be open along with the model train museum.

Neddy Jacobs Days will be taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under. The two-day event was also held on Friday.

Workers at Fiddlers Grove also wanted to remind everyone that Fiddlers Grove is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday during the months of April through October for individual tours around the historic village.