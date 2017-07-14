Lebanon High School class of 1956 celebrates 61 years

The agenda consisted of students who were asked to tell of an interesting event that happened to them during the past year. Gaye Baird updated classmates with current information and discussed the class’ Facebook page, Lebanon High School Class of 1956. Classmates were encouraged to join. Frances Smith Dickie’s daughter, Deborah Davis Wildman, built the page for the 2016 reunion.

The class of 1956 featured 154 graduates, and of those, 63 died. Since the 60th celebration last year, the class lost four, Betty Sue Baird Laine, Patricia Ann Swingley, Charles Johnson and Louise Garner McFalls. Twenty-six classmates attended the reunion, and 25 are pictured. After 61 years, times have changed a little. Classmates of the 1956 class of Lebanon High School may have aged just a little but their love for each other, their country and their God has not changed. Classmates left the reunion with a bit of nostalgia and looking forward to 2018.