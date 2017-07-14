Wilson County through the lens: Music City Mingle

The aircraft were Chinese CJ6 and Russian YAK aircraft, and the pilots honed their flying skills in aerial formation training and military-style tactics. The pilots arrived July 7 from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Flight operations started in the afternoon and continued until dusk. Flight operations started July 8 early and continued throughout the day until dusk. There were limited flight operations July 9 in the morning to allow the pilots to return to their home bases.

In addition to the normal flight operations, a smaller group performed a missing man formation July 8 at 10 a.m. over the Veterans Memorial Plaza next to the Wilson County Courthouse.