American Legion seeks World War I pictures

American Legion Post 15 in Lebanon and American Legion 281 in Mt. Juliet seek pictures of World War I veterans in uniform for their booth at the Wilson County Fair. This year’s theme of the booth will be focused on commemorating World War I, also known as the Great War.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I on April 6, 1917.

If anyone has pictures pertaining to World War 1 of servicemen in uniform, contact Glen Beard of American Legion Post 15 at 615-604-5353, or Lewis Hightower of American Legion Post 281 at 615-418-6433.

Pictures will be copied and originals returned to their owners.

The Wilson County Fair will be Aug. 18-26 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.