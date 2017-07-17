Tennessee 4-H to hold annual roundup for youth at UT Martin

More than 300 delegates representing almost every county in the state will participate in roundup, which runs July 24-28.

“UT Martin and northwest Tennessee welcome 4-H members from around the state for this traditional event,” said Keith Carver, university chancellor. “4-H does an exceptional job preparing young people for future leadership roles. Our university is a perfect setting for hosting project competition and recognizing the accomplishments of these top 4-H members.”

The theme for 2017 4-H Roundup is “Made from Scratch.” The idea is that a 4-Her grows personally and professionally in their time with the organization and always strives to be a better person.

One of the main events at roundup is the state finals for project competitions. The 4-Hers compete in events such as public speaking, livestock and photography. The competitors will have interviews with judges at Roundup, and then winners will be determined based on their performance there, as well as with project books, which have already been submitted and judged.

“Roundup provides an opportunity for our high school 4-H members to further develop their presentation skills and confidence through 4-H project interviews, said Richard Clark, UT Extension assistant dean and department head for Tennessee 4-H. “It also serves as a venue for these youth to make memories and friendships to last a lifetime.”

Delegates will also participate in All-Star Conference, the Vol State Ceremony, the election of 2018 officers and a service learning project. Roundup delegates will collect items for the Target House in Memphis, which are apartments where families receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can stay. Other activities include visiting the Discovery Park of America in Obion County and the awards ceremony and banquet – including scholarship presentations.

Ethan Harvill from Fentress County serves as this year’s state 4-H Council president.

“Roundup is by far my favorite 4-H event, and I’m looking forward to seeing friends from across the state, as well as being able to compete in my project area,” Harvill said. “Whether you have a love for service, or you enjoy making new friends – Tennessee 4-H Roundup and All-Star Conference has something for everyone.”