Famous Footwear donates to St. Jude hospital

The donation came as a result of a sponsorship of the Music City Star for the St. Jude Rock ‘N’ Roll Nashville Marathon. Runners and spectators boarded the Music City Star on April 29 and enjoyed the benefits of a hassle-free ride and free parking to and from the marathon.

“We were excited to have an opportunity to be involved with the Music City Star and the chance to donate to the kids at St. Jude. Thank you to the Wilson County mayor’s office and [Regional Transportation Authority] for organizing this event. We look forward to next year,” said Hollie Baker with Famous Footwear.

Train tickets were $12 and donated back to the children’s hospital on behalf of Famous Footwear.

“You would think that a shoe company such as Famous Footwear would be the perfect fit as a marathon train sponsor, but it’s their commitment to community that really makes this special,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “Hollie Baker and his team were so excited to be a part of this event and so willing to give back to St. Jude. The partnership between our office, RTA, Famous Footwear and [Nashville and Eastern Railroad] has been seamless, and I can’t thank them enough for all of their hard work.”