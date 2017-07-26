Fair ornament contest to help wildfire victims

The group created the Smoky Mountains Christmas Ornament Competition to help rebuild holiday collections, create new memories and share their love and support for wildfire victims in the Gatlinburg area.

All ornaments from the one-time contest will be donated to families affected by last year’s wildfires in Gatlinburg and Sevier County. Participants do not have to live in Wilson County.

Ornaments must be handmade, and commercially made ornaments will not be accepted for judging. Only one ornament per person may be entered in each division, however, there is no limit on the donation of ornaments that are not for the contest.

Divisions will include beads, crocheted, fabric, natural or materials from nature, painted, paper, plastic canvas, recycled, ribbons and cross-stitch. Entry groups include adult, children and club showcase. Club entries must have at least three and no more than five ornaments, and each ornament must be handmade by a different club member.

Clubs members may be adult or youth.

The ornaments will also be on display during the Wilson County Fair in the Adult Family and Consumer Sciences Building.

Wanda Briddelle will accept contest entries Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Adult Exhibit Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.

For more information, contact Penny West at 615-476-3658 or Shelly Barnes at 615-444-9584 or sbarnes@utk.edu.