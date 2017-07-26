Sherry’s Run offers help to those diagnosed with cancer

“I wouldn’t have known,” said Hall, a 38-year-old mother and breast cancer survivor, who wants all women to know the importance of self exams.

After a mammogram and biopsy, Hall was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive carcinoma.

The American Cancer Society recommends women begin annual mammograms at 40 years old. However, if Hall had waited two more years, she likely would not have survived.

“If I could tell women one thing, it would be don’t wait. Start doing your self exams now,” she said.

Hall has worked for Lochinvar in Lebanon for the past 11 years. Lochinvar is a faithful sponsor of Sherry’s Run, a grassroots nonprofit that provides financial support for cancer patients and their families. So, when Hall was diagnosed, a co-worker from human resources suggested she check into getting assistance.

Though she has continued to work through most of her illness, there were many days she was not able to work due to receiving treatments. Sherry’s Run was able to provide assistance with the family’s utility bills so they can focus on the additional medical and transportation costs a cancer diagnosis brings.

But, Hall’s diagnosis has actually changed some things for the better in her life. She has become much more aware of the foods and other products she puts in her body.

“I just want to be sure that I am taking care of this body the best I can,” said Hall.

She started studying nutrition and wants to find a way to help educate others on the importance of clean eating and avoiding chemicals.

She also said she was moved and inspired by the support her family received.

“This experience has opened my eyes to serve,” said Hall.

“That’s the spirit of this organization,” said Alisa Eakes, patient assistance coordinator for Sherry’s Run, “the spirit of service and paying it forward. So many of our patients are finding ways to serve others...what a blessing to witness.”

Registration is open for the 14th annual Sherry’s Run-Walk event Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Visit sherrysrun.org to register.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.