Square prepares for second Rock the Block

Rock the Block will feature extended hours for boutiques and stores such as Urban Mills Boutique, Wilkie’s Outfitters, 3:Sixteen, Square Market, Simple Southern Threads, Lucky Pearl Designs, Jessy’s Boutique, Bountiful Acres Farm, Trendz Salon and Boutique, Healthy Bones and Posh and Dreams Boutique open for business.

There will be free music, games, Kona Ice and various food trucks. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.

Spunky’s Saucy Dog food truck will sell specialty hot dogs, fried pies and more during the event. The Strawberry Patch will be out to sell fruit teas in the Fruit Tea Chicks camper.

Also at the event will be Waine Mercantile, Van Loo Traveling Boutique, Dotdotsmile Ashley Bundy, Tangled Nest Jewelry, Rural Route Bus and more. There will also be a chance to meet the Lebanon Dixie Youth All-Stars baseball team, winners of the state championship and hopefuls for the World Series in Alabama in August.

This is the second of a series of music and fashion crawl events on the Lebanon Square this year. Events are planned to continue monthly through December.