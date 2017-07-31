Pody supports Empower Me

“I am honored to be a part of such an amazing organization,” said Pody. “This gift is to help Empower Me Center continue the excellent care they provide for children and adults with disabilities.

“How refreshing it is to see a business that does not take any state or federal money, and has been debt-free for the past 16 years. Michelle Hill, executive director, works tirelessly throughout the year to fundraise money for this camp and for future programs that will be coming soon. Every time I visit the campers, I come away feeling changed, feeling blessed. They are just amazing. I can’t wait to be there the day Michelle breaks ground on Empower Me Center’s new home. It has been a long time coming, and there has been a huge need for this in the Middle Tennessee area.”

Hill said, “We are grateful to Rep. Pody for helping us spread the word about what we are trying to do for the special individuals we serve. He has stopped by many times throughout the years to see our programs in action and visit with our heroes. He is a wonderful supporter of our organization both with financial gifts and with helping us make connections with others who might be interested in helping our cause. We are very thankful to him for all of his support”.

For more information about Empower Me Center, visit empowermecenter.com.