Civic League continues summer programs

The group’s two-week Summer Arts Program, directed by Gerald Patton, embraced music, dance, art and drama. The state provided grants to fund the program.

The summer reading program aimed to enhance children’s reading skills, using computer programs as a part of the agenda. The program was four hours daily for a week. Regina Symonette directed the summer reading program, while Kim Gaines, Leslyne Olga Watkins and Leah Symonette volunteered for the program.

The Lebanon Special School District’s summer food program provided lunch for students. Lebanon police spokesperson Sgt. P.J. Hardy spoke to the group and encouraged students to participate in scouting programs.

The group also conducted a summer basketball program for four weeks at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center. The program taught basketball skills and included competitive games.

Children also used the Civic League’s outdoor basketball courts for daily recreation.

Volunteers for the basketball program included Kyrus Hoffinger, Chante Stephen, Adair Hatcher, Kay Maynard, Keshawn Abston, Karlton Burton and Justin Burch.

The Civic League’s library reading program, directed by Vickie Hines, is an extension of the Lebanon Public Library summer reading program. Wilson Bank & Trust donated the on-site library, which was staffed by Miriam Baugues.

Students who read 20 or more books were eligible for free passes to the Wilson County Fair.

Cross Style Church volunteers distributed weekly backpack meals at the Wilson County Civic League to children in need of meals for the weekends. Church volunteers also participated in physical activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays with children in the community.

The Bahai’ Church sponsors a mentoring program at the Wilson County Civic League.

For more information, contact the Wilson County Civic League at 615-449-0719.