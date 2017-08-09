Elmcroft Assisted Living holds open house for associates

The purpose of the open house was to show business associates their renovations so that the organizations can accurately refer potential customers to their nursing home.

“We want them to have seen all the renovations so that they can tell their customers about us,” said Tressa Bush, the Community Relations Director at Elmcroft. “If someone gets their hip repaired but has three sets of stairs at their house they can’t climb, we want them to know that we’re an available alternative.”

Elmcroft is a company headquartered in Louisville Kentucky with 80 operating assisted living homes nationwide.

The Lebanon Elmcroft center has two buildings on site, an assisted living building and an Alzheimer’s and Dementia building. Both were renovated recently.

For more information on the Elmcroft Assisted Living Center, visit their website at elmcroft.com or call them at 615-547-8982.