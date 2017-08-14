Granville plans eclipse viewing party

The party will begin at 10 a.m. at the Granville Exhibition Center with noted speaker Op Walker, who will present information on solar phenomenon during the eclipse. The lecture will explain what will happen during the eclipse as it traverses the U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina. It will be the first eclipse to cross the U.S. from coast to coast since 1918.

Walker became interested in astronomy as a young child growing up in Monterey. His mother, Nannie Ellen Walker, often reminisced about her viewing the 1918 eclipse as a 21-year-old woman.

“The stars came out in the middle of the day, and the chickens went to roost,” Nannie Ellen Walker said. “Many thought it was the end of time.”

Op Walker and his brother, B.C. Walker, designed and built reflector telescopes in the 1950s. Op Walker and his wife, Kay, share a common interest in celestial viewing, studied at planetariums in Ohio, Texas and London.

Following the lecture, all of Historic Granville will be open with tours available of Sutton Homestead, Antique Car Museum and Pioneer Village and Granville Museum.

All the shops will be open and an “Out of this World” themed lunch will be served at the 1880 Sutton General Store with seating in the Sutton Store dining room under tents outside the store.

Historic Granville will have four viewing stations with selections of total darkness, lakeside, garden viewing and historic viewing. Step back in time in a setting for the historical day and visit Granville. The Sutton General Store will be the headquarters of the party with eclipse glasses, packets and more available. For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.