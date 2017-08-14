Local organizations to give out free tickets to special needs day at the fair

Regions Bank, Wilson County Promotions, Empower Me, the Shriners and Amusements of America teamed to give out the tickets.

Special needs day will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Select rides will be modified between 10 a.m. and noon to meet the needs of some individuals.

Wednesday is the deadline to register for tickets. Registration forms may be found online at empowermecenter.com. Completed forms can be faxed, mailed or emailed to Empower Me. No phone registrations will be taken.

For additional family members or accompanying medical staff who also wish to attend, tickets may be purchased at the check-in booth. The cost is $12 adults 13 and older, $6 for 6-12 year olds and free for children 5 and younger. Ride stamps will also be available for purchase.