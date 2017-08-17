Group of Mt. Juliet friends give back to the community

Over time, the channel evolved to include a variety of activities, skits and challenges that the friends from Mt. Juliet enjoyed.

In June, the group decided to use the gifts they had been given in their lives to give back. They bought 125 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s and cases of water to hand out to the homeless in Nashville.

“I was just able to give back. I was just in a lot better place than I had been,” said Matthew Fry, a 19 year-old student at Cumberland University and one of the members of Overwrought Productions. “I just have the financial flexibility that I’ve worked for that I didn’t have in the past. That really inspired me to use it in a different way to give back rather than purchasing materialistic things.”

The friends put together a video about the event and put it on their YouTube channel.

While the video on their channel only amassed a little over 600 views, the group got a taste of viral fame just three days after it was posted when the Facebook page “Now I’ve Seen Everything” shared a short clip from their video that got more than 61,000 views.

Fry said that while it was cool to have so many people watch, the video wasn’t made to bring attention to them.

“Some of those facial expressions; some of those gestures that those people showed and how thankful they were for that, it went a long way,” said Fry. “That’s really what the video was about, just kind of going out of your way and doing something little like that.”

The video actually received quite a bit of backlash from people accusing the group of only doing it for views and money.

“What people don’t realize is that even though it was on YouTube and it might have been monetized, I didn’t make any money off of it,” said Fry. “We’re not this big YouTube channel that went around and did this for money. I didn’t make a penny off of this.”

Some people also criticized the group for dehumanizing the homeless people they were talking to by putting them on video.

“There were some people that did not want the camera recording or in their face,” said Fry. “Those were cut out of the video. I didn’t question it or try to push it on them.”

The group of friends were just happy to be able to give back to the community and hope that the success of their video will make them able to give even more in the future.

“I really enjoyed the experience, it was probably the coolest video I’ve ever made, but we don’t plan to stop there.” said Fry.

The group wants to do another charitable event sometime in September or October where more people can come and help out.

Fry encouraged anyone interested in volunteering their time or money to benefit the homeless to contact him to find out what they can do.

“We don’t have a set date, probably sometime in September or October when we can go to downtown Nashville and set up a tent and start helping people out,” said Fry. “We’d like to get more people to help out with us. Maybe like 20 to 30 people that want to go out there with me and my group of friends and just help people out.”

Anyone interested can contact the group of friends by email at hotcornertv@gmail.com or over social media at the Overwrought Productions Facebook page or Twitter account @OverwroughtPro.