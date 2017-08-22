logo

No major rise in eye problems in Wilson County

Jacob Smith • Today at 5:05 PM
Local eye care specialists reported no significant rise in eye problems following Monday’s solar eclipse, but it may be too early to tell.

According to Google Trends data, several search terms related to vision problems spiked in popularity Monday at about 2 p.m., right after the eclipse.

Despite this, local ophthalmologist offices reported no major increase in vision problems locally.

“We had people calling with questions, but I don’t think there was anything serious,” said a representative with the Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Lebanon. “One lady called and said her eyes were hurting, but she called back later and said she was fine.”

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon also reported no serious injuries as a result of the eclipse.

Dr. Ming Wang, an ophthalmologist in Nashville, credited the lack of injuries to the widespread coverage of the need for eclipse glasses.

“We have a few patients who called with vision problems but, so far, very fortunately, nothing serious thanks to excellent public education about the essential need for ISO glasses,” said Wang. 

