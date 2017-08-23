Rainy night leads to worst day of attendance yet for fair

The headline event of the night was the Great Give-Away, a drawing for the winner of a new vehicle. The winner had their choice of seven vehicles, three cars, three tractors and a truck.

The event was originally postponed because of the weather, but at 8:15 p.m. they announced that it would still be held at 9 p.m.

The winner of this year’s event was Wilma Hudson of Lebanon. She chose the Ford Focus as her prize.

Another highlight of the day was the performance from Christian music singer Jason Crabb.

Crabb performed at 7 p.m. inside the Wilson County Expo Center and also streamed the performance live on Facebook.

The fair will open again Thursday at 5 p.m. and will feature an Open Dairy Cattle Sho, the Division IV Fair Princess Pageant, the Old Time Spelling Bee, the Pole Bending Competition and a $1,000 cash give-away.

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketsnashville.com or at the admission gate. General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. Season tickets, which are good for all nine days, may also be purchased for $45.