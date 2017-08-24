Lochinvar makes donation to Joseph’s Storehouse food ministry

Lochinvar manufactures water heaters, boilers and pool heaters at its facility 300 Maddox Simpson Parkway in Lebanon.

The next Joseph’s Storehouse food giveaway will be Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. First-time applicants must be able to show proof of residency with a utility bill, rent receipt or lease; photo identification such as a driver’s license or picture ID; and proof of government assistance such as SNAP, SSI, AFDC, LIHEAP or public housing or household income.

Those who would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 7:45-8:15 a.m. to allow for work assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or contact Janis Ayers at 615-453-5777 at least two weeks in advance to participate. Additional volunteers are also needed to help with the Thursday morning food giveaways, which are held on the Thursday immediately prior to the last Saturday in each month.

For more information, visit loaejosephsstorehouse.org. Donations may be made online or mailed to Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry at 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.