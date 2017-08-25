Fair attendance continues to rise

Some highlights from Wednesday night included the dairy cattle show, the old-time spelling bee competition, the Division II Doll Parade, and pole bending competition.

The night also featured a $1,000 cash giveaway won by Lebanon’s Cheryl Bean.

Saturday will be the last day of the fair, and gates will open at 10 a.m. The sponsor for the day is Middle Tennessee Ford Dealers, and visitors can get $2 off admission by wearing an item with the Ford logo. Some of the events include a parade, the crank it up homemade ice cream freeze off, the youth demolition derby, the Fiddler’s Grove Bluegrass Competition, the Square Dance Jamboree, a corn hole tournament, an arm wrestling championship and a performance from the Nashville Step Dancers.

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketsnashville.com or at the admission gate. General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger.