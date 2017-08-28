Library to hold basic computer class series

The event is part of a series of classes taught by library information technology analyst Chris Jaco.

Jaco offers the class every other Tuesday to anyone who wants to learn more about computers.

“We do like a basic computer class, basic internet class,” said Jaco. “We work our way through the Microsoft Office Suite, so Word, Excel, Power Point. We hit those three big ones.”

The classes are about an hour long and each series lasts about three months.

“I have about a three month cycle of classes that I’ll kind of go through,” said Jaco. “Once that cycle is up, I’ll start back at the beginning, so I might reach a few people this cycle and then hopefully a few more in the next one.”

The class is also taught every other Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Public Library for those who can’t make it to the Tuesday class in Lebanon.

“Sometimes things come up, and people can’t make the class, so I’ll teach the same class at Mt. Juliet on Thursdays,” said Jaco.

Jaco said his goal is to teach people the basics of computers, as well as help them if they want to learn more afterward.

“Those basic classes tend to be almost like vocabulary lessons,” said Jaco. “Some of the people will hear all these words, but they don’t necessarily know specifically what it means. So I’ll take a computer and say ‘this is the hard drive; this is the processor; this is memory. You’ve heard all this stuff, now this is what it actually does.’ I’ll end up pointing them on if they want to go further on a specific subject.”

The class has a limited amount of seats, so anyone who wishes to attend should sign up either by phone at 615-444-0632 or in person at the library.

Sign-ups for the class open at the beginning of each month.