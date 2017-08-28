Pets of the Week

Poor Hamlet has been at the shelter for a while now, watching other dogs get loved on and taken home. His problem is that he doesn’t show well, because he is just not crazy about other dogs. But with a little patience, he can be trained to focus on someone and not other dogs. Born in 2009, Hamlet is a mature fellow, but he wants people to know they can teach an old dog new tricks. He weighs less than 30 pounds, so for anyone looking for a smaller dog, they’re in luck. He has been neutered, micro-chipped, vaccinated and has even received a dental. Volunteers really think someone will find Hamlet irresistible with just a little time spent with him. With an approved application, anyone can adopt him for $85.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard.

Cassie is a beautiful dilute tortoiseshell that is a little more than a year old and weighs about 6 pounds. She came to New Leash on Life looking for her forever home, where she can feel safe and loved. Her history isn’t really known; she is shy and prefers to hide in the different cubbies in the open cat room. She is learning to trust the staff and volunteers. They know that in a loving home, she will blossom and show her true sweet and loving personality.

Cassie is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and vaccinated. She also has tested negative for FELV/FIV. Come and meet her and adopt her for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Hamlet, Cassie and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, when this pretty miss was found, she had no collar and no identification, but she was carrying a Pepsi can. So Pepsi it is. Pepsi is about 8 months old, healthy, current on shots and spayed for adoption. She gets along great with other dogs and meets people happily. This is a big puppy, and she will be a big adult, but she needs to be that big to hold all the sweetness about her. For information on Pepsi, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Blossom the beagle. Blossom is about 9 years old, which might sound like a senior pet, but don’t tell Blossom that. She still has lots of fun in the play yard with other dogs and behaves well with the office cats. Blossom does best with a doggie door access to outside for potty time. She is in great health, spayed, current on shots, wormed and heartworm negative and micro-chipped. Anyone looking to put a little “beagle love” in his or her life can come meet Blossom. Call the kennel for information at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Ben is a black lab-pit mix that came in with his brother back in early July. He is about a year old and weighs about 50 pounds. His brother was adopted and is now in a loving home, but Ben is still looking for a family that will love and play with him. He can be hesitant at first, but quickly warms up and shows people what a fun-loving boy he is. One way to his heart is via treats and food. He is good with other dogs, and volunteers are not aware of an issue with cats.

Ben is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and already micro-chipped. He will require a bully breed application to ensure he goes to the correct home and will become part of a loving family. His adoption fee is $75.

Call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Ben or come during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.